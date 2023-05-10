Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

