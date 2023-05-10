Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.60.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

