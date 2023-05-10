Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $100.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SWKS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.60.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.65 and its 200-day moving average is $103.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 15.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

