Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $105.00 at UBS Group

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWKS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.60.

SWKS stock opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

