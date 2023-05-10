Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Piper Sandler

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SWKS. Benchmark increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.60.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average of $103.13.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.74%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $630,765,000 after acquiring an additional 109,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

