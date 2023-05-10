Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Susquehanna

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 5.2 %

SWKS opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.