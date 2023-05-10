Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.60.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.