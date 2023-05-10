Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $105.24, but opened at $92.08. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $99.76, with a volume of 5,019,481 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

