Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SQM stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 16,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

