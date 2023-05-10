Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of SQM stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
