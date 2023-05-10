Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Citigroup

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DTC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $674.13 million, a P/E ratio of -234.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.31. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solo Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Powers acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

