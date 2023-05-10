Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Citigroup

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DTC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
Shares of Solo Brands stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $674.13 million, a P/E ratio of -234.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.31. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.
In related news, Director David Powers acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Solo Brands by 9,253.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
