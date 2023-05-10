SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 303.57 ($3.83).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSPG. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.66) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.10) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.12), for a total value of £48,276.15 ($60,916.28). Insiders bought 146 shares of company stock valued at $37,466 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 257.60 ($3.25) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 181.45 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 283.80 ($3.58). The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25,760.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 251.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 241.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

