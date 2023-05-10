SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Jonathan Davies Purchases 48 Shares

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davies bought 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £123.84 ($156.26).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SSP Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 6th, Jonathan Davies bought 50 shares of SSP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £126.50 ($159.62).

On Monday, March 6th, Jonathan Davies purchased 48 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £124.32 ($156.87).

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSPG opened at GBX 257.60 ($3.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25,535.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 251.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 241.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85. SSP Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 283.80 ($3.58).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About SSP Group

SSPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.10) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.66) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 303.57 ($3.83).

(Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.