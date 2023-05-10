Starr Peak Mining (CVE:STE) Trading 1.9% Higher

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.55. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 30,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Starr Peak Mining Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$25.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Starr Peak Mining Company Profile

Starr Peak Mining Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property comprising 53 mineral claims covering an area of 1,420 hectares located in the northwestern Quebec.

