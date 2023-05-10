State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,345 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,153,547 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.8% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $996,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $12,461,061. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

MSFT opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $311.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

