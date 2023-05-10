Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $8.00. The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 1,900,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,487,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STEM. Cowen lowered their price target on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stem

In other Stem news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,325 shares of company stock valued at $332,383. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Stem Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 304.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Stem during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Stem during the first quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Stem by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $653.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

