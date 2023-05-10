Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.21.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In related news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 318,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stitch Fix news, insider Casey O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,003.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $355.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.23.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.94 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

