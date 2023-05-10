Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,410 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 216% compared to the typical daily volume of 762 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.09% of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

NAIL stock opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $215.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 3.92.

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Home Construction index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged bullish exposure to an index composed of US companies within the home construction sector. NAIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

