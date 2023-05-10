Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Electronic Arts Put Options (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 11,054 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the average daily volume of 6,261 put options.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

EA stock opened at $125.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average of $122.49. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

