Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 25,550 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 337% compared to the average daily volume of 5,843 put options.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $110.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 859,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.