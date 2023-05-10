Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Five9 Call Options (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,892.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $94,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,180 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 0.5% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Five9 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 0.73. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

