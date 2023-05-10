StockNews.com Downgrades A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) to Hold

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.04.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,585.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $47,334.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,585.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,941 shares of company stock worth $509,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 93.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

