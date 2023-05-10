StockNews.com Downgrades DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Sell

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,224,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,999,000 after acquiring an additional 812,067 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 473.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 95,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 78,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.8% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 61,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

