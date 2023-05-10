StockNews.com Downgrades Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to Sell

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Embraer has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.67, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. Analysts predict that Embraer will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 340.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at $635,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 37.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 63,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Embraer during the first quarter valued at $2,073,000. 37.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

