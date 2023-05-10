StockNews.com Downgrades Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) to Hold

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PAA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $852,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 419.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 83.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

