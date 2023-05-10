StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Itaú Chile Stock Up 1.2 %

ITCB stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. Banco Itaú Chile has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Banco Itaú Chile had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Itaú Chile will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banco Itaú Chile stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Banco Itaú Chile ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Banco Itau Chile engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

