StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. Eastern has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eastern by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Eastern by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

