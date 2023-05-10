StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Eastern Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Eastern stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. Eastern has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $24.35.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.34%.
Eastern Company Profile
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
