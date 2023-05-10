StockNews.com Lowers Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) to Sell

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.96. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $42.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,137,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,487,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,135,000 after purchasing an additional 721,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,752,000 after purchasing an additional 522,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after purchasing an additional 418,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,624,000 after purchasing an additional 345,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

