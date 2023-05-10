StockNews.com Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Strong-Buy

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

BBVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,079 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,925,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,968,000 after buying an additional 1,526,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,868,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.