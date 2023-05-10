StockNews.com Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Strong-Buy

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
BBVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.25.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
