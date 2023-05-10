StockNews.com Upgrades Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to “Buy”

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BERY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Berry Global Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $593,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

