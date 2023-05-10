StockNews.com Upgrades Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) to “Strong-Buy”

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRKR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. Bruker has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $84.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average is $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,460 shares of company stock worth $19,831,517. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

