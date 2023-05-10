StockNews.com Upgrades Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Hold

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of EBR opened at $6.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 387.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 148.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 202,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 121,223 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

