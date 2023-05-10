StockNews.com Upgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to Hold

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.88.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.81. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.42 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $221.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in First Solar by 172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.