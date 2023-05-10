StockNews.com Upgrades Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) to “Buy”

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HNRG. B. Riley downgraded Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Hallador Energy Stock Up 13.8 %

Hallador Energy stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62.

Insider Transactions at Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.63. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $134,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,978,726 shares in the company, valued at $17,907,470.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie sold 16,356 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $156,690.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,993,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,098,074.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $134,030.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,978,726 shares in the company, valued at $17,907,470.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 384,300.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 25.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Stories

