Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPB. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 target price on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.06.

SPB stock opened at C$9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.60. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.28 and a 12 month high of C$12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.03). Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

