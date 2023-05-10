Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.29, but opened at $21.69. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 162,864 shares changing hands.
Several other research firms have also commented on SNDX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals
In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $401,845.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,190,800.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,845.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $646,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,709 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,059. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.11.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.