Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The company has a market cap of $63.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($0.75) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 134.48% and a negative net margin of 485.12%. Research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $975,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 418.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.