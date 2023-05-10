Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $33,273.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,483 shares in the company, valued at $576,863.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $58,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,174.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $33,273.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,483 shares in the company, valued at $576,863.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $208,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 788,667 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 420.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 275,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 263,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

