Tactile Systems Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,917 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,929% compared to the average daily volume of 58 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $58,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,174.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brent Moen sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $58,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,402 shares in the company, valued at $774,174.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $97,529.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,741 shares of company stock worth $208,799 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tactile Systems Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $493.41 million, a P/E ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.23. Tactile Systems Technology has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

