TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Stock Price Down 2.9%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €7.37 ($8.10) and last traded at €7.41 ($8.14). Approximately 451,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.63 ($8.38).

TEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.79) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 27th. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.69) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.14) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Friday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($13.08) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.09) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

