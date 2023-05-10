Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $124.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $137.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 655,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,221,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 239,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

