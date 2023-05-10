Target (TGT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 17th. Analysts expect Target to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Target to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

TGT stock opened at $157.42 on Wednesday. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $228.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.33.

Target Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 54,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 43,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

