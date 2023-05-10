TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $23.00. The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 585380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

