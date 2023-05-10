TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) & Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Head to Head Contrast

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 4.01% 11.78% 5.84% Mullen Automotive N/A -622.62% -285.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TaskUs and Mullen Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $960.49 million 1.21 $40.42 million $0.39 30.51 Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 3.32 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TaskUs and Mullen Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 2 2 4 0 2.25 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

TaskUs currently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 45.66%. Given TaskUs’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TaskUs is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Volatility & Risk

TaskUs has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of TaskUs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TaskUs beats Mullen Automotive on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. It serves clients in various industry segments within the digital economy, including e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, HiTech, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive Inc. is a southern California-based electric vehicle company, which engages in the manufacture of passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.