TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TASK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TaskUs from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut TaskUs from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

TaskUs Price Performance

TASK opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 2.50. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.01%. Research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 26.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,852,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after buying an additional 811,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after buying an additional 229,026 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after buying an additional 683,441 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after buying an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,300,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 415,563 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

