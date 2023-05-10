TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Citigroup

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TASK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $26.73.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 26.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,852,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 811,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 9.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 229,026 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 683,441 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 47.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,300,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 415,563 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

