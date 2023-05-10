Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWODF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 152 ($1.92) to GBX 149 ($1.88) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 131 ($1.65) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 114 ($1.44) to GBX 111 ($1.40) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 130 ($1.64) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TWODF opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

