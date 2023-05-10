TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 22,800 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,467 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,434,000 after purchasing an additional 155,076 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,098,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,333,000 after purchasing an additional 242,562 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,373 shares of company stock worth $5,678,693. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

