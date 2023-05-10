TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 56,030 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,030 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 154.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,126,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 683,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,749,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 273.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 351,890 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 82.78%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,468.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avid Bioservices news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,183. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $146,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,468.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,050. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

