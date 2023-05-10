TD Asset Management Inc Acquires New Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First American Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAF. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.36.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

