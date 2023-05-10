TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $45.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.7006 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.